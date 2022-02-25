Azizi Developments extends its agreement with Buildwells International

The developer is adding more premium sanitary interior works for Riviera

Recently, Azizi Developments announced the addition of a 2.7-kilometre-long crystal lagoon to Riviera, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 5:09 PM

Azizi Developments has announced that it has extended its agreement with Buildwells International, an interior works company, for its Riviera project in MBR City.

Buildwells International is an independently owned, internationally recognised and run business with over 20 years of global expertise in supplying furniture, fixtures, and lighting. The UAE-based business will be handling the supply of sanitary wares, such as water closets, washbasins and linear drains for Riviera.

Commenting on the agreement’s extension, Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with Buildwells International. We welcome its efforts, as well as that of all of its highly skilled local and international partners, to our Riviera buildings, which will deliver a significant added value in the form of high-end bathroom interiors. We take pleasure in developing properties that represent unrivalled modern luxury - a design and construction philosophy that sets us apart and ensures investor satisfaction.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Recently, Azizi Developments announced the addition of a 2.7-kilometre-long crystal lagoon to Riviera, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

business@khaleejtimes.com