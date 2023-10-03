Azizi Developments breaks ground on Azizi Venice in Dubai South

Featuring over 30,000 residential units, Azizi Venice is a high-end, mixed-use desert oasis community

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:05 PM

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, celebrated its groundbreaking at Azizi Venice, its Venetian-inspired luxury waterfront lifestyle community, set entirely within a swimmable water lagoon, in the rapidly growing Dubai South. The high-end, mixed-use community boasts 24 million square feet of GFA. It will also feature a luxurious temperature-controlled pedestrianised boulevard and Dubai’s second opera, among a wide range of other unique, lifestyle-enhancing amenities.

To break ground and mark the beginning of construction on the Azizi Venice project, Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, Farhad Azizi, CEO, were joined by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) and Dubai South, and Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties. A large number of other guests and senior members of the company’s management team were also in attendance.

The Azizi Venice development will comprise more than 30,000 residential units across 100 mid-rise apartment complexes and more than 400 luxury villas and mansions. The AE7, a world-renowned multi-disciplinary design firm, has been engaged to serve as Azizi Venice’s consultant.

Azizi Venice is distinguished by its enormous lagoon, with multiple beaches, and its extensive leisure, retail, and commercial space. The turquoise, desalinated, and filtered waters will be framed by beach-like shores, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade with a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard, and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

Mirwais Azizi said: “Our plan is that Azizi Venice will become a thriving residential community, a landmark tourist destination and a unique architectural product that will shape the future of healthy lifestyle and sustainable living. We look forward working closely with all the stakeholders who are involved with us and supporting us on this journey of collaboration and shared aspirations, especially the Dubai South authorities.”

Azizi Venice will also feature two five-star and one four star hotels, a full-service hospital, a kindergarten, schools, and a 4km aesthetically designed and landscaped main road with surrounding eatery and shopping options. Additionally, the community will emphasise children, with a wide range of amenities designed specifically for them and numerous safe areas to roam and play freely.

The community, which will be part of Dubai South’s Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding towards the south. Situated alongside Emirates Road (E611), built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.