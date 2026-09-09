Azizi announces Dh30 billion Sharjah project; townhouse prices start from Dh1.89 million

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, on Wednesday announced Azizi Florence, its debut project in Sharjah, valued at Dh30 billion.

The freehold master-planned community will comprise 1,130 villas, more than 6,000 townhouses and 3,500 apartments. Three-bedroom townhouses will start from Dh1.89 million, priced at Dh850 per square foot of sellable area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The project will combine residential, retail, hospitality, education, leisure and wellness offerings, centred around a 1.7 million square foot Central Park. The community will be divided into six residential clusters, each featuring its own park, clubhouse, community centre and landscaped gardens.

“Returning to Sharjah after more than three decades is deeply meaningful to me, as this emirate was my first home in the UAE and an important part of my journey,” said Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Group.

The project adds to Azizi's growing UAE portfolio alongside its flagship Dubai developments, including Burj Azizi and Azizi Venice.

The Sharjah launch comes as Azizi Developments has been ramping up activity across the UAE.

The company, which has delivered more than 45,000 homes to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, currently has around 150,000 units under construction, representing a portfolio valued at billions of US dollars, according to group CEO Farhad Azizi, who told Khaleej Times last year that the company had completed 19 projects across Dubai in the prior year, delivering more than 8.4 million square feet of built-up area, with over 10,229 units sold worth more than Dh10 billion.

Azizi’s flagship project remains Burj Azizi on Sheikh Zayed Road, a 725-metre, 131-plus-storey skyscraper set to become the world’s second-tallest tower, which launched for sales in February 2025 and is scheduled for completion by 2028.

Azizi Florence now becomes the group’s largest master community to date, extending its footprint beyond Dubai landmarks such as MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South and Downtown Jebel Ali into Sharjah for the first time.