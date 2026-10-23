AWS recognises SUDO Consultants as ‘Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year 2026’

The recognition highlights the company's growth in cloud services, AI and enterprise solutions across the MENA region

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SUDO, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, has been named the winner of the Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year award at the 2026 Regional AWS Partner Awards for the MENA region. The award recognises the top AWS Partner that has seen significant year-on-year growth in its consulting business. Hameedullah Khan, CEO, and Faisal Saleem, COO, received the award on behalf of the company at the AWS Partner Summit in Dubai.

Announced during the AWS Partner Summit in Dubai, the Regional AWS Partner Awards recognise AWS Partners that have embraced specialisation, innovation and cooperation over the past year. The awards recognise partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Over the past year, SUDO has expanded its AWS practice across cloud migration and modernisation, managed services, DevOps, resilience, SAP and agentic AI, while scaling the SUDO KSA office in Riyadh. SUDO helps enterprises and public sector organisations build secure, scalable and sovereign-ready solutions on AWS.

“This recognition reflects the commitment of every member of the SUDO team and the trust our customers place in us,” said Khan. “Our growth has been driven by helping organisations across the MENA region, modernise with confidence, strengthen resilience and turn AI ambitions into real outcomes on AWS. We are proud of what we have achieved and even more focused on what comes next.”

“Sustained growth is built on consistent delivery,” said Saleem. “Our engineers, architects and operations teams show up for customers every day, and this award belongs to them. We thank AWS for the recognition and look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver for customers across the region.”

“SUDO Consultants helped us complete a zero-downtime datacenter exit to AWS, with no disruption to our 24/7 operations,” said Syed Kareemuddin, IT operations and cybersecurity manager, Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia. “Their expertise and commitment made them a trusted part of our team, and this recognition is well deserved.”

The Regional AWS Partner Awards winners were evaluated using a set of metrics designed to measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global programme focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

For more information,visit: www.sudoconsultants.com or