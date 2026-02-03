Award-winning education leader Dr Richa Arora promoted to CEO; Named among Forttuna Global 100 Visionary Leaders

The University of Stirling – Ras Al Khaimah Campus enters its next phase of growth under results-driven, globally recognised leadership

Partner Content Share:











The University of Stirling – Ras Al Khaimah Campus is the official branch campus of the University of Stirling, a globally respected UK Public University known for academic excellence, strong research output, and graduate employability. Operating in alignment with the academic standards, governance frameworks, and quality assurance systems of its parent institution in Scotland, the Ras Al Khaimah campus delivers UK-quality education tailored to the regional context of the UAE offering various undergraduate programmes — including BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance, BSc (Hons) Management, BSc (Hons) Software Engineering, BSc (Hons) Computing Science, and BSc (Hons) Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are offered to meet current market demand. Additionally, the BA (Hons) Business Studies programme will be launched in the Academic Year 2026 to cater to the increasing demand in the business sector.

In a significant leadership development within the UAE’s higher education sector, Dr Richa Arora, an award-winning global education leader, was promoted in January 2026 from chief operating officer to CEO and head of institution at the University of Stirling – Ras Al Khaimah Campus.

The appointment recognises Dr Arora’s pivotal role in steering the campus through a phase of institutional transformation, sustained growth, and governance consolidation, and entrusts her with leading its next chapter of strategic expansion. With over two decades of international experience across India, Africa, and the Middle East, she is widely regarded as a leading voice in transnational education, institutional governance, automation-led campus models, and employability-driven education systems.

From COO to CEO: Leadership anchored in measurable outcomes

Dr Arora’s elevation to CEO follows a highly impactful tenure as Chief Operating Officer, during which the University of Stirling – Ras Al Khaimah campus experienced sustained and responsible growth. Under her leadership, the campus expanded its academic portfolio, strengthened employer partnerships, enhanced student experience, and improved graduate employability outcomes—while maintaining full regulatory compliance and UK academic standards.

This growth was not driven by scale alone. It was underpinned by disciplined governance, regulatory confidence, industry integration, and structured student support systems. Her promotion reflects continuity of leadership and recognition of her ability to translate institutional vision into long-term, sustainable performance.

Building institutions, not just campuses

A defining hallmark of Dr Arora’s leadership has been her focus on institution-building. Under her stewardship, the campus strengthened academic governance frameworks aligned with the University of Stirling in Scotland, standardised institutional policies and audit mechanisms, and embedded quality assurance systems consistent with international benchmarks and the requirements of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (DOK).

These reforms positioned the campus as a credible and compliant academic institution, earning trust from regulators, students, parents, and industry partners. Today, the University of Stirling – Ras Al Khaimah Campus is recognised for governance maturity, operational stability, and outcome-driven education delivery.

Automation as a strategic foundation

One of Dr Arora’s most significant contributions has been the implementation of automation and integrated digital systems across departments. Academic operations, admissions, student lifecycle management, quality assurance, placements, and finance were aligned through structured workflows and data-driven reporting.

Automation was introduced not merely to improve efficiency, but as a governance and decision-support framework — reducing silos, improving transparency, and enabling leadership-level oversight of academic quality, student progression, and institutional performance. This systems-led approach has been central to enabling sustainable growth without compromising academic integrity.

Employability embedded into institutional strategy

Graduate employability remains central to Dr Arora’s leadership agenda. Recognising evolving student and employer expectations, employability was repositioned as an institution-wide responsibility, rather than a standalone service.

Industry advisory boards, structured placement frameworks, employer-led curriculum inputs, and career-readiness tracking systems were embedded into academic planning. Technology-enabled monitoring of internships, employer feedback, and graduate outcomes ensured employability remained a measured and reported executive KPI, aligning education delivery with labour market demand and regional workforce needs.

Global recognition and award-winning leadership

Dr Arora’s leadership has received significant international recognition. She is the recipient of the Forttuna Award – Education Leader of the Year, honouring her contribution to higher education leadership, institutional transformation, and governance excellence.

In 2026, she was further named among the Forttuna Global 100 – World’s Most Visionary Leaders, placing her among an elite group of global leaders recognised for shaping the future of their sectors. She has also been featured live at Times Square, New York, underscoring her global leadership standing.

The next phase: AI-enabled and metaverse-integrated campus

As CEO and Head of Institution, Dr Arora is now leading the next strategic phase: the development of an AI-enabled and Metaverse-integrated campus. Her vision is rooted in purposeful technology adoption—using AI and immersive learning environments to enhance governance, personalize student support, improve learning outcomes, and strengthen employability.

The roadmap includes intelligent academic analytics, predictive student success systems, automated quality assurance tracking, AI-supported career readiness tools, virtual laboratories, and Metaverse-enabled simulations for experiential learning—designed to prepare students for future industries, not past roles.

“Technology must serve learning and employability,” Dr Arora notes. “AI and immersive environments should help students think, apply, and adapt, not just consume content.”

Aligning programmes with UAE economic priorities

A key pillar of Dr Arora’s CEO vision is the introduction of region-specific academic programmes aligned with the UAE’s economic growth agenda. These include programmes focused on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, fintech, logistics and supply chain, and emerging technologies relevant to the UAE and wider GCC region.

By aligning curriculum design with national and regional priorities, the institution aims to contribute directly to workforce development, innovation capacity, and long-term economic diversification.

Advisory role in the education startup ecosystem

Beyond her institutional leadership, she advises on campus setup, regulatory approvals, academic governance, automation frameworks, and employability-led programme design, supporting education entrepreneurs in building compliant, scalable, and future-ready institutions.

Shaping the future of higher education

As the UAE continues to attract global universities and international talent, leaders like Dr Richa Arora are shaping the credibility and sustainability of the sector. Her journey — from COO to CEO, from institution-builder to AI- and Metaverse-led visionary reflects a leadership model grounded in results, recognition, and responsibility.

With award-winning leadership, sustained institutional growth, global recognition, and a clear vision aligned with UAE economic priorities, Dr Arora stands among a new generation of leaders redefining higher education in the region and beyond.

https://www.stir.ae/