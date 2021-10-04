Wizz Air to launch 7 new routes, announces fares from Dh109

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will also increase frequencies to Alexandria, Belgrade, Kyiv and Tirana.

Budget carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will commence seven new routes in the coming weeks with airfare starting as low as Dh109. The expansion of routes comes as Abu Dhabi recently relaxed travel restrictions.

The national airline will operate routes to Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Odesa (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sohag (Egypt), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Kutaisi (Georgia).

With the recent introduction of eased Covid-19 travel guidelines, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will also increase frequencies in the coming months to Alexandria (Egypt), Belgrade (Serbia), Kyiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania). The airline plans to add another aircraft to its existing three aircraft by the start of the new calendar year.

Additionally, Wizz Air Hungary announced that it will move its flights destined to the UAE to Abu Dhabi from April 2022. The airline will commence shortly with operating its already announced flights to Dubai from Catania (Italy), Katowice (Poland) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania).

"Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate the popularity of its services by adding more routes to its network as pandemic restrictions are lifted across the world and notably in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The UAE residents are itching for the chance to enjoy world-class culture and entertainment destinations. Our network from Abu Dhabi will expand rapidly as travel restrictions ease up, getting a significant boost when Wizz Air Hungary will start operating its flights to Abu Dhabi as of April 2022," said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.