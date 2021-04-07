- EVENTS
Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99
Flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week from April 18.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced its first flight to Tel Aviv on April 18, following the announcement that Israel has been added to the green list.
Ticket prices starting as low as Dh99 are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, which is also available in Arabic.
The flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week in April, moving to daily flights in May.
Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.
"The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers."
