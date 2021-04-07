Aviation
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Aviation

Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99

WAM/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 7, 2021
Alamy

Flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week from April 18.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced its first flight to Tel Aviv on April 18, following the announcement that Israel has been added to the green list.

Ticket prices starting as low as Dh99 are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, which is also available in Arabic.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week in April, moving to daily flights in May.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.

"The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/aviation/etihad-and-partner-airlines-fundraising-transaction-up-to-700m macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 