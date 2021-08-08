Wizz Air launches pilot recruitment drive across network
Wizz Air on Sunday announced that it is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.
The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year as it looks to meet its ambitious growth plans following the pandemic. Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online.
Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s constantly growing fleet of young, modern and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes, to 191 destinations in 49 countries. Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years, creating a wealth of opportunities for pilots looking for rapid career progression, a competitive salary, industry-leading training and development, an indefinite and secure contract, and a variety of flexible and fixed roster patterns.
Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers as well as those with no flying experience at all, thanks to its Wizz Air Pilot Academy Program which gives aspiring pilots the opportunity to obtain a commercial pilot's license. Besides intense pilot recruitment, Wizz Air continues to recruit cabin crew members across its 43 bases to meet its growth plans.
New recruits joining Wizz Air do so at an exciting time of continued growth for the airline, having opened 18 new bases and commenced over 300 new routes across its network in the past year alone.
Heiko Holm, chief operations officer of Wizz Air, said: “We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond. At Wizz, we are proud of the excellent opportunities, competitive salary, and compensation and benefits package available to our flight crew, as well as flexible and fixed roster patterns to allow for an improved work-life balance."
Holm added: "Whether a seasoned pilot with 20 years’ experience, or an aspiring pilot with no previous aviation experience, we are committed to supporting our crew with a clear career path and opportunities to quickly develop. For ambitious candidates looking to join a fantastic team and work for one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe, don’t hesitate to apply today!”
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Real Estate
Bloom Holding begins handover of 686 Bloom...
Bloom Holding on Sunday announced the completion of its premium... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad...
Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) has welcomed two new weekly... READ MORE
-
Markets
FPIs return with a bang Rs12.1 billion investment ...
The FPIs have made a comeback after markets witnessed a net outflow... READ MORE
-
Energy
Saudi Aramco Q2 profits nearly quadruple compared ...
The company’s success comes after its debts climbed last year,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Capacity rules for restaurants, events eased
Events can be hosted at 60 per cent of capacity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rains reported in Dubai
What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Airlines clarify rules for expats who got jab in...
Stranded residents flooded the social media handles of both airlines... READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA