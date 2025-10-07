UAE: Wizz Air opens bookings for Abu Dhabi flights; airfares start from Dh312

Bookings are now open for ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air’s flights to Abu Dhabi, with flights scheduled to start from next month.

The airline decided to exit the UAE operations earlier this year due to multiple reasons.

According to information available on its website, the first flights between Katowice (Poland) and Krakow (Poland) to the UAE capital will begin on November 20, 2025. Airfares start from as low as 309 Polish Zloty (Dh312).

Earlier this year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced the suspension of its operations from September 1 and also exited the joint venture due to the geopolitical situation in the region, regulatory challenges, and stiff competition from other budget airlines.

“As a result of the suspension of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations as part of this strategic realignment, Wizz Air will suspend all locally based flight operations effective September 1, 2025 and intends to exit from the joint venture going forward and will focus on its core markets,” the airline had said in a statement posted on the London Stock Exchange, where its listed.

“We have had a tremendous journey in the Middle East and are proud of what we have built. I thank our highly dedicated employees for their relentless efforts and commitment to developing the WIZZ brand in new and dynamic markets,” said József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air, during the exit.

The airline has also listed Bucharest to Abu Dhabi from November 30, 2025; Budapest to Abu Dhabi from December 1, 2025; and Larnaca to Abu Dhabi on December 14.

“These are some of the cheapest deals that you can find online for flights to Abu Dhabi at short notice,” the airline said on its website.