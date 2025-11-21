What is the Tejas? Inside India's fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Airshow

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Indian fighter jet crash at Dubai Airshow 2025.]

The Tejas aircraft — which made headlines after a fatal crash that killed its pilot on Friday — was India's indigenously developed single-engine, delta-wing combat aircraft, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Built for both the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy, it first flew in 2001 and formally entered IAF service in 2015. The jet that crashed on Friday had been flying operationally since 2016.

Compact, agile, and capable of high-performance manoeuvres, the Tejas has often been touted as a symbol of India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities. In September, India’s Defence Ministry signed a major contract with HAL to procure 97 additional similar jets, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

The Tejas — which means radiance in Sanskrit — formed the centrepiece of the IAF's participation at the Dubai Airshow 2025, where three jets and the Suryakiran aerobatic team delivered some of the most anticipated performances of the week.

The accident occurred at around 2:10pm on Friday, “almost immediately after take-off”, according to eyewitnesses. The flying display was suspended for more than two hours before resuming later in the afternoon.

India's presence

India’s Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, led the official delegation at the event, which opened on November 17 at Al Maktoum International Airport. Seth also inaugurated the Indian pavilion, where more than 30 Indian companies showcased aerospace innovations.

Throughout the week, the Tejas jets impressed spectators with high-G turns, rapid climbs and signature orange smoke trails. On Thursday, one aircraft demonstrated its thrust and agility in a dynamic aerial routine.

The IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic team also delivered consistently crowd-pleasing performances, from heart-shaped sky trails to signature diamond formations.

One of the highlights came on the fourth day of the show, when nine aircraft executed a “Burj formation”- flying tightly in a 3-2-1-1-1 pattern inspired by the Burj Khalifa. Earlier displays featured precision manoeuvres and tricolour smoke trails reflecting the Indian flag.

Deals signed

Beyond flight displays, the Airshow also saw key industry announcements. HAL signed a technology transfer agreement with German conglomerate Hensoldt AG for sensors and guidance systems.

As part of the deal, Hensoldt’s advanced Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) will be integrated into Indian military helicopters- a move aligned with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, launched in 2020 to strengthen domestic manufacturing and technological independence.