Watch King Charles' coronation in the sky: Dubai airline to broadcast historic moment live

Some passengers will get a chance to enjoy the 'official coronation quiche'

People walk beneath flags of the Union and Commonwealth on The Mall, looking towards Buckingham Palace, in central London. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 5:27 PM

Ahead of the landmark King Charles III coronation taking place this weekend, Dubai-based Emirates is marking the historic moment by recreating the Official Coronation Quiche for passengers onboard and in Emirates lounges on the May 6.

Emirates is also featuring a live broadcast of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation from the BBC across all aircrafts with fitted Live TV.

The airline will offer First and Business Class passengers onboard flights from Dubai to the UK the chance to enjoy the delicious dish as a main course, and it will also be served in the Emirates Lounges of Dubai.

The royal favourite, that can be eaten hot or cold, is a delicious deep dish with a crisp, light pastry case and fragrant flavours of spinach, broad beans, and fresh tarragon. The inclusion of the Official Coronation Quiche onboard Emirates flights also gives passengers a chance to join in in the festivities along with the rest of the UK who will be enjoying the delicacy across street parties nationwide.

Alongside watching the coronation live, passengers can also view two Royal documentaries on Emirates’ award-winning entertainment system ice - Born to Be King and Prince Charles: The Making of a King.

