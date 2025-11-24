Video: Witnesses share final moments of Dubai Airshow jet crash to 'aid investigation'

After a pilot was tragically killed in a Tejas jet crash at Dubai Airshow, several videos have emerged of the aerial stunts and final moments, with witnesses sharing these visuals to aid in investigation, and as a form of tribute to the braveheart.

Namansh Syal, hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, was a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, and is survived by his wife, also an IAF Wing Commander, and their young daughter.

Syal was a highly skilled display pilot from No. 45 Squadron, the Flying Daggers, from Sulur Air Base. He is said to have mesmerised audiences at Aero India and multiple national airshows with his exceptional flying skills.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels.

The aerial stunts were supposed to last for eight minutes, but ended fatally, after the jet nosedived. The tragic incident cast a solemn pall on the airshow, with other displays being suspended for around two hours.

Viral videos have been doing the rounds on social media, with witnesses putting them on the record, hoping that visual documentation will help in some form.

One such account is that of Abdur Rahim on Instagram, an ex-journalist turned plane videographer, who said he was thinking about whether he should post the video. Ultimately, Rahim decided to put it in public view; he said that as an ex-journalist, he hoped it would help in investigation. Watch the video here:

Asif Ali, a Dubai-based photographer, shared some stunning shots of the HAL Tejas LA-5026 to remind the world of the "incredible skill and confidence behind this aircraft and its pilot."

The jet and the pilot worked together to deliver one of the "most powerful, precise and breathtaking aerobatic displays," he said. With "every turn, every climb, every smoke trail" a reminder of the pilot's skill, he said these images now "stand as a tribute to the bravery, dedication and passion of Wing Commander Namansh Syal."

A videographer who shoots "real content with no CGI or AI," and goes by the name Wltan on Instagram, shared the last performance of the Tejas jet with a simple intent: "For the record." Watch the video below:

An Indian journalist, Kaiden Sharma, also shared a video of the pilot interacting with other officers in his last recorded moments at the Dubai Airshow.

He remembered Syal's "quiet confidence" and calm, professional presence. Watch the video here: