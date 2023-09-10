Video: Air China flight's left engine catches fire, plane makes emergency landing in Singapore

Video clip on social media supposedly of the stricken aircraft on the tarmac showed passengers exiting on an emergency slide

By AFP Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 3:38 PM

An Air China flight from Chengdu made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday after its left engine caught fire, but all the people on board are safe, authorities said.

Flight CA403 "encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory" while on its way to the city-state, Changi Airport said in a statement on Facebook.

The plane landed at around 4:15 pm (0815 GMT) and "all passengers and crew have evacuated safely", according to the statement, which did not say how many people were on board.

"The fire in the left engine has been put out."

A video clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, purportedly of the stricken aircraft on the tarmac showed passengers exiting on an emergency slide.

Air China and airport operator Changi Airport Group were providing assistance to the passengers and crew, Changi Airport said.

The runway will be temporarily closed and flight operations could be affected, the airport operator added.

Air China did not immediately respond to an AFP query.

