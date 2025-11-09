  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 09, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 05:12 | DXB clear.png29.3°C

US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites, says top official

The Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was speaking to a new outlet ahead of Thanksgiving holidays starting in two weeks

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 7:27 PM

Top Stories

Lives at risk: UAE Filipinos watch in fear as typhoon Fung-wong batters the Philippines

Lives at risk: UAE Filipinos watch in fear as typhoon Fung-wong batters the Philippines

New rules for electronic devices by airlines: What UAE travellers should know

New rules for electronic devices by airlines: What UAE travellers should know

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Air travel in the United States could soon "slow to a trickle", authorities warned Sunday as thousands more flights were cancelled or delayed and passengers face chaos triggered by the federal government shutdown.

"You're going to have air travel slow to a trickle as everyone wants to travel to see their families," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving holidays starting in two weeks. 

Recommended For You

Premier League: Chelsea win eases pressure on coach Maresca

Premier League: Chelsea win eases pressure on coach Maresca

Gold’s next leap? Analysts see $5,000 horizon, explain current calm market

Gold’s next leap? Analysts see $5,000 horizon, explain current calm market

Drones to help Dubai authorities investigate fire incidents, improve safety

Drones to help Dubai authorities investigate fire incidents, improve safety

UAE recalls Hong Thai inhaler due to microbial contamination

UAE recalls Hong Thai inhaler due to microbial contamination

Discover Norway: Why Oslo should be your next Nordic getaway

Discover Norway: Why Oslo should be your next Nordic getaway

 

"We're going to see air traffic controllers, very few of them coming to work, which means you'll have a few flights taking off and landing... You're going to have massive disruption (and) a lot of angry Americans."