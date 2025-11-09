US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites, says top official

Air travel in the United States could soon "slow to a trickle", authorities warned Sunday as thousands more flights were cancelled or delayed and passengers face chaos triggered by the federal government shutdown.

"You're going to have air travel slow to a trickle as everyone wants to travel to see their families," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving holidays starting in two weeks.

"We're going to see air traffic controllers, very few of them coming to work, which means you'll have a few flights taking off and landing... You're going to have massive disruption (and) a lot of angry Americans."