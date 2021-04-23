- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UNWTO, Iata launch 'Destination Tracker' to aid travel restart
Online tool to provide information on Covid requirements, measures in place at destinations
The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the International Air Transport Association (Iata) announced a Destination Tracker in preparation for the restart of international travel, the result of both organisations joining efforts to boost confidence and accelerate recovery of the tourism sector when borders reopen.
The tracker is a new free online tool for governments to provide information on Covid-19 requirements for travel and the measures in place at the destination.
The tool is available through the websites of both organisations and will provide information on Covid-19 indicators including infection rates, positivity rates and vaccination roll out by destination/country; and air travel regulations, including test and quarantine requirements, provided by Iata’s Timatic solution; and destination measures, including general health and safety requirements such as use of masks, transit through a country, curfew, or regulations related to restaurants and attractions, provided by national tourism organisations.
The Destination Tracker will fulfill a key need by providing clarity on Covid-19 measures affecting tourism. The situation for travellers is complex, with UNWTO data showing that one in three destinations remains closed to tourists. Moreover, restrictions and in-country measures are continuously being revised.
In an Iata report this week, it said that before the crisis there were 1,060 unique international routes in the region, while at its lowest it fell to 440.
Governments can use the Destination Tracker to post Covid-19 travel information so that potential travellers will know what to expect at their destination.
When fully-populated with updated destination information, travel stakeholders including destination management organisations and travel agencies, will be able to obtain the latest destination information, enabling travellers to make informed decisions when borders reopen and travel resumes. The development of the tracker framework is now complete. Up-to-date information on Covid-19 indicators and air travel regulations is available and systematically updated.
Destination information is being progressively uploaded, expanded and updated with official sources as the Covid-19 situation evolves.
UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: “UNWTO is pleased to reinforce its partnership with Iata, a UNWTO affiliate member, to provide this important tool. Travellers and companies will be able to check requirements in place for air travel, as well as what measures will be in place at the visited destination. We trust this tool is also critical for governments to track existing travel restrictions and support the safe restart of our sector.”
“It has been more than a year since the freedom to travel was lost as Covid-19 measures saw borders close. When governments have the confidence to re-open borders people will be eager to travel. And they will need accurate information to guide them. With the support of national tourism organisations, the UNWTO-Iata Destination Tracker will help travellers and travel companies obtain the latest information for travel planning,” added Willie Walsh, Iata’s director-general.
The UNWTO-Iata Destination Tracker builds on the existing partnership between the two parties. In October 2020, UNWTO and Iata signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to restore confidence in international air travel. The agreement will also see the two agencies partner to foster innovation to drive the restart of tourism.
-
Global Business
Suez Canal jam a wake-up call to prepare for...
World needs to 'stand united' to counter any threat to global trade:... READ MORE
-
Energy
Oil steadies on hopes for demand recovery,...
Soaring Covid-19 cases in India, Japan weighs on demand outlook... READ MORE
-
Corporate
IAS Media, Moburst to launch mobile marketing...
Association to help brands break clutter to achieve mobile growth,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai records 27% surge in Q1 property deals
Property deals valued at about Dh22.9 billion made in first quarter. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli