UK airport scraps 100ml limit for liquids in hand baggage: Report

Government has set a June 2024 deadline for most other airports in the country to follow suit

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023

London City Airport has scrapped the 100ml limit for liquids in carry-on bags. Passengers can now take up to 2 litres in their hand baggage, thanks to a new technology that takes high-resolution 3D images of bags.

Earlier, the government set a June 2024 deadline for most UK airports to install the machines, according to BBC.

The new technology also extends to electronic items, which no longer need to be removed and placed onto separate trays.

The new rule overturns one that has been in place for 17 years, since 2006.

London City Airport chief operating officer Alison FitzGerald spoke to local media, listing the benefits of the new technology, which allow passengers to have a better experience overall at the airport. The novel cameras are expected to decrease the time taken to travel through the airport, as well as reduce the stress that travellers feel at security.

Other major airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick are trialling the new technology.

