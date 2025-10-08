UAE-US flights unaffected by air traffic control staffing issues amid govt shutdown

Flights between the UAE and US are not affected despite air traffic control staffing issues delaying flights for a second straight day at numerous US airports following the US government shutdown that started on October 1.

Spokespersons of UAE-based carriers Etihad and Emirates told Khaleej Times on Wednesday that schedule of their respective flights “are not affected.”

More than 3,000 flights have been delayed, according to flight tracking data, as staffing shortages have impacted a widening number of airports, including Houston, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago O'Hare and Newark, according to Reuters.

The US Federal Aviation Administration reportedly reduced the number of arriving flights per hour at Chicago O'Hare, citing staffing, with average delays of 41 minutes, and there are also staffing issues at Atlanta Air Route Traffic Control Centre.

Flight tracking website, FlightAware, noted more than 3,000 US flights had been delayed, including 225 at Nashville, or 20 per cent of its flights, and more than 570 flights at Chicago O'Hare, or more than 20 per cent of its flights.

During the previous US government shutdown back in 2019 that lasted for 35 days, the number of absences by controllers and TSA officers rose as workers missed paychecks, causing delays at checkpoints at some airports.

Cybersecurity risks

Meanwhile, Dubai-based cybersecurity expert Rayad Kamal Ayub earlier warned “the US government shutdown can pose cybersecurity risks".

Ayub told Khaleej Times, "During the shutdown, the reduction of staff and resources can leave critical systems less monitored and maintained, potentially increasing vulnerabilities. Additionally, cybersecurity operations may be hampered, making it harder to respond to threats or breaches effectively."

“With fewer resources dedicated to cybersecurity, agencies may not be able to address ongoing security challenges or updates, which could expose sensitive data and systems to attacks. Overall, a government shutdown can create an environment that is more susceptible to cyber threats,” he further explained.