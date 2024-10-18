UAE unveils flying taxi in London

Photos: Supplied

The UAE made headlines in London by announcing that flying taxis will be made available in the country by 2026.

A model of a bright yellow flying taxi was recently showcased at the bustling Charing Cross railway station, accompanied by the catchy slogan, “In the emirates, even taxis reach the skies; taking off in 2026.”

“The initiative is designed to draw attention to the Emirates’ plans to implement flying taxis in the country by the year 2026,” said a statement from the UAE Government Media Office (GMO) on Friday.

The display was part of the UAE’s ‘Bring Your Impossible/Invest in the UAE’ campaign, “showcasing the achievements of the UAE, where no dream is impossible".

“The country, as part of its futuristic vision, is aiming to include in its population investors big thinkers, and achievers from around the world. As such, the marketing campaign linked to the invite proudly demonstrates the accomplishments of the nation.”

“The display of the flying taxi emphasises the UAE’s role in innovation, particularly in sectors like AI, BioTech, and FinTech, attracting international investors and dreamers from across the world. With platforms like Hub71 and the Dubai Future Foundation fostering entrepreneurship, the UAE continues to be a fertile ground for turning bold ideas into reality,” the GMO added.

The activation was also part of UAE’s efforts “to position itself as a global investment hub, offering a supportive ecosystem for startups and businesses".

Meanwhile, last month, California-based air-taxi company Joby Aviation announced at the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition in Dubai, that the highly anticipated flying taxis will be up in Dubai as early as the last quarter of 2025. Tyler Trerotola, general manager Joby Aviation, said they have pushed ahead with the planned launch of Joby's electric air taxi from 2026 to end of 2025. He also confirmed that Joby is working to integrate first- and last-mile ridesharing services to move customers from their point of origin and bring them to any of the four vertiports across Dubai, then from the vertiport to their last stop. These vertiports will be strategically located at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina, further enhancing the city's innovative transportation landscape.