UAE-UK flights: Emirates issues advisory for passengers flying out from today

Travellers will need to complete security checks before boarding a direct or connecting flight; hence, it is advisable to carry minimal hand luggage to help shorten queues

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 8:20 PM

Emirates' passengers who are travelling to the UK from today until New Year's Eve may have to wait longer at British airports' border controls as passport control staff started their industrial strike, the Dubai-based airline said in an advisory.

Among the locations where queues are expected are London Heathrow, Birmingham, Gatwick, Glasgow, and Manchester Airports. Those travelling from December 23 to 26 and December 29 to 31 are likely to be impacted.

Emirates assured, however, that their operations to the UK remain as scheduled.

More than 1,000 UK Border Force staff, who are employed by the government, were expecting to strike.They are following nurses, paramedics and workers in the rail and postal sectors in the biggest wave of industrial action over pay and conditions in Britain for decades.

To minimise airport delays, Emirates has listed a number of tips.

• Eligible customers are encouraged to use eGates upon arrival in any of the above airports as a quicker and more efficient method to enter the UK.

• Customers are advised to arrive at the airport no earlier than 4 hours before the departure of their flight.

• They should also be fully prepared with the correct travel and health documentation for their destination.

• Passengers are advised to double-check all baggage and ensure it is compliant with local rules and regulations.

• They will need to complete security checks before boarding a direct or connecting flight; hence, it is advisable not to take along water bottles or amenity kits to avoid delays at the check points.

• Customers are also advised to carry minimal hand luggage for their flight and avoid bringing large coats or umbrellas as this will reduce queues at security.

