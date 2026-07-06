UAE summer travel rush: Sharjah Airport set to welcome 3 million passengers

Sharjah Airport is gearing up to welcome around 3 million passengers as the peak summer travel plans kick off in the UAE, with around 19,000 expected flight operations this season.

The airport said it has implemented a comprehensive operational plan aimed at ensuring a smooth passenger movement during this period and maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.

It added that it will be fully prepared to handle the expected increase in passenger volumes effectively, with a strengthened coordination between all of its operational teams and support services. This also includes having monitoring performance to maintain operational efficiency.

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The airport has advised its guests to arrive at least three hours before the scheduled departure to bypass the crowds and check-in lines. They are also reminded to ensure the validity of all required travel documents and to review baggage regulations before travelling.

Sharjah Airport also has a Home Check-In service in the emirate, which allows passengers to complete travel procedures from their homes.

“Sharjah Airport continues to enhance its operational readiness and develop its services to keep pace with the continued growth in travel demand, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient travel experience while supporting the sustainable growth of the aviation sector in the Emirate of Sharjah,” the airline said.

UAE braces for peak season

The peak summer travel season, which runs from late June to August, has prompted other airports in the country to brace for the influx in passengers as flight operations return to near-normal capacity following the regional war.

Dubai International Airport is expecting July 12th to be the busiest day during the season, with 225,000 travelers. During the first half of July, the airport expects around 3 million passengers to walk through its terminals.

Zayed International Airport, on the other hand, has seen daily record growth, with 93,000 passengers traversing the airport from June 26 to June 30.