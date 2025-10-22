  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Over 5 million passengers travel through Sharjah Airport in Q3 2025

There has been a 16.7 per cent increase in number of passengers compared to the same period in 2024

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 3:26 PM

Sharjah Airport has reported robust operational growth in the third quarter of 2025, with the number of passengers rising to 5,127,120, marking a 16.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 4.39 million passengers.

These figures reaffirm the airport’s position as a leading destination both locally and internationally. On aircraft movements, the total number of scheduled and non-scheduled flights reached 30,737, a 10.7 per cent rise from 27,758 flights during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, cargo handling operations climbed by 3.9 per cent, with 48,073 tonnes handled compared to 46,284 tonnes in the same period. The sea-air freight registered a remarkable growth, with a 32.8 percent rise, up from 3,236 tonnes to 4,296 tonnes.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), said, “The results reflect the airport’s continued operational growth and its vital role in supporting the aviation sector in line with Sharjah’s long-term development plans.”

He added that the strong performance resulted from the outcome of sustained investment in infrastructure, capacity expansion, and digital transformation to enhance efficiency and passenger experience.

Sharjah Airport continues to implement its ambitious strategy to boost air transport and passenger volumes by expanding destinations, improving cargo and logistics facilities, and adopting innovative digital solutions.