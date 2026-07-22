More than 1,000 planes registered in UAE; mostly operated by national carriers

The UAE has reached a new milestone in the aviation sector on Wednesday, as the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced that the country's National Aircraft Registry has surpassed 1,000 registered aircraft.

"Aircraft No. 1,001 marks a new national milestone," the authority said, sharing that more than 55 per cent of these planes are operated by Emirati carriers like Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia. "This milestone reflects the confidence the world places in the UAE's aviation ecosystem," said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA.

Among the 1,001 planes, there are more than 300 Boeing-manufactured aircraft, the GCAA clarified, while over 550 are commercial transport aircraft.

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The fleet of the UAE's national carriers comprises 554 aircraft, representing more than 55 per cent of the total aircraft registered in the UAE National Aircraft Registry.

Models of planes registered in the UAE include:

Boeing 777

Airbus A380

Boeing 737

MAX

Airbus A320neo

Boeing 787

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "Surpassing the milestone of 1,000 registered aircraft represents a significant achievement for the UAE and reflects the continued growth of our civil aviation sector, as well as the confidence placed in the country's regulatory framework by airlines, aircraft owners and operators from around the world.

"It also demonstrates the success of the UAE's long-term vision of creating an enabling environment that supports sustainable growth, innovation and global competitiveness."

The National Aircraft Registry, he said, has evolved in parallel with the remarkable development of the UAE's civil aviation sector.

Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said, "This milestone reflects the maturity, efficiency and international credibility of the UAE's aircraft registration system. Operating fully in accordance with international standards, the system delivers streamlined, transparent and reliable services that meet the evolving needs of aircraft owners and operators."

This growth comes as the GCAA continues to enhance the regulatory environment for the aviation sector through updating legislation, simplifying procedures and expanding digital services, as well as implementing the Government for Business Programme, the Zero Bureaucracy Programme and other strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from WAM)