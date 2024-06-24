UAE-Pakistan flights: Flydubai launches new routes to Lahore, Islamabad

File photo

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 1:35 PM

Flydubai on Monday, June 24, announced the launch of flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting July 1, 2024 from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB), serving 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE.

“Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai. Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network,” said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai.

Flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. In addition to Islamabad and Lahore, the carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan Quetta and Sialkot.

Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice president, commercial operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said new daily services to Islamabad and Lahore will offer customers from the UAE and Pakistan with more convenient and reliable options for travel. “As our flights will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we are confident that passengers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience with our onboard product.”

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ISB start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,300. Return Business Class fares from ISB to DXB start from Rs400,000 and Economy Class fares start from Rs120,000.