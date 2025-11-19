UAE prepares for flying taxis: Over 100 heliports upgraded to hybrid vertiports

The UAE is upgrading many of its 100 heliports into hybrid vertiports ahead of the launch of the flying taxi operations in the UAE next year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“With over 100 heliports across the nation, we are already upgrading many into state-of-the-art hybrid vertiports to serve the aircraft of today and tomorrow. To ensure the safe integration of advanced air mobility into our skies, we have moved beyond outdated rules. Instead of adapting all framework, we created new performance-based pathways designed especially for the unique capability of this next-generation aircraft,” said Saif Al Suwaidi, director-general of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) while delivering an opening keynote on the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

In March 2023, the GCAA issued the world's first national regulation for the vertiport. This year, it built on the foundation with the first operational framework for hybrid electric aircraft, enabling electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and traditional helicopters to share the same airspace and facilities.

The UAE is poised to launch flying taxi operations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the second half of 2026. The US eVTOL manufacturers Joby and Archer have signed agreements with local entities to launch operations. They have been conducting test flights in the country for the past many months.

“Our standards are clear – to meet and exceed the safety benchmarks of conventional aviation. We are not just building infrastructure, we are investing in the people who will power our new licensing center, focus on competency-based training, and create a clear transition for today's pilot to become the pioneer of tomorrow's star,” Al Suwaidi said during the opening note.

“Our rollout is focused and strategic, beginning with controlled trials and expanding as the technology matures, ensuring we aim and maintain public trust every step of the way. These are not just pilot projects. They are tangible initiatives. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, eVTOL aircraft and vertiports are already under development. We have tested electric aircraft and are moving forward with a national roadmap to integrate advanced air mobility safely and sustainably into our transportation system.”

The GCAA chief stressed that the emirate is building a foundation for advanced air mobility to become a seamless and natural extension of the country’s world-class aviation ecosystem.

“The UAE is also proud to work closely with other member states and industry partners to champion a future for advanced air mobility, built on safety, efficiency, and global alignment. The future of aviation will belong to those who understand that regulation must guide innovation, not chase it. The UAE philosophy is clear. Build trust through safety, drive progress through collaboration, and turn bold ideas into reality,” he concluded.