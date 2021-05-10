UAE: Now, check in for your flight from home

Check in your bags, choose seats and get your boarding passes for a fee.

Etihad Airways has announced a home check-in service for passengers.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said passengers can check in their bags, choose their seats and collect their boarding passes and luggage tags from their home.

A Covid-19 PCR test can also be arranged through the airline's medical partner, LifeDx, Etihad said on Monday. Results will be sent by email and SMS between 24 to 48 hours.

To avail of the service, passengers need to visit the Etihad website and book it up to seven hours before their flight.

“Check-in agents will arrive at the location booked at the chosen time, between 8am and 8pm. The agent will check travel documents, complete the check-in process and collect your bags. Seat selection can also be made at the same time and extra baggage allowance can be purchased if required,” the airline said.

“Guests who want to board their flight early and receive their luggage first can add Priority Boarding and Priority Bag Tags for an additional fee.”

Once at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, all non-transit passengers that used the home check-in service can skip the queues bag-free. Luggage will need to be collected at the destination baggage belt.

Home check-in packages start from Dh220, which includes up to four bags, irrespective of the number of guests travelling. Additional baggage allowance can be added for Dh40 per piece.

Passengers living outside of Abu Dhabi can also book the service for an additional fee.

The airline has partnered with DUBZ, which is powered by dnata, for the service.

John Wright, Vice President Global Airport, Network & Cargo Operations, Etihad Airways said: “Especially during the Covid pandemic, the home check-in service also limits human interaction at the airport as guests are able to head straight to immigration and avoid long lines at the airport.”