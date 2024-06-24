UAE: New check-in service opens in Al Ain for Abu Dhabi airport passengers

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 1:00 PM

A new city check-in service has opened in Al Ain for passengers travelling from the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The latest branch of Morafiq Aviation Services, which operates the city check-in services, has come up at Lulu Hypermarket, Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan Street, Central District. It is the third facility to be launched this year in the emirate of Abu Dhabi after the opening of service centres in Mussafah and Yas Mall.

The facility in the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain will serve passengers flying with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air and Egypt Air from the Zayed International Airport.

“Passengers can hand over the baggage and collect boarding cards 24 to 7 hours before departure of their flights,” Morafiq Aviation Services said in a statement.

“By checking in at our Al Ain location, travellers can skip the long queues at the airport, drop off their luggage in advance, and enjoy a more relaxed journey.”