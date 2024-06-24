E-Paper

UAE: New check-in service opens in Al Ain for Abu Dhabi airport passengers

Third facility to be launched this year in the emirate after the opening of service centres in Mussafah and Yas Mall

Ashwani Kumar
Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 1:00 PM

A new city check-in service has opened in Al Ain for passengers travelling from the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The latest branch of Morafiq Aviation Services, which operates the city check-in services, has come up at Lulu Hypermarket, Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan Street, Central District. It is the third facility to be launched this year in the emirate of Abu Dhabi after the opening of service centres in Mussafah and Yas Mall.


The facility in the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain will serve passengers flying with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air and Egypt Air from the Zayed International Airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


“Passengers can hand over the baggage and collect boarding cards 24 to 7 hours before departure of their flights,” Morafiq Aviation Services said in a statement.

“By checking in at our Al Ain location, travellers can skip the long queues at the airport, drop off their luggage in advance, and enjoy a more relaxed journey.”

Apart from the facilities in Al Ain, Yas Mall, and Mussafah, there is an existing facility for check-in at Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

“Our city check-in service helps reduce congestion at the airport, speeds up passenger processing, and provides travellers with more flexibility and choice.”

The check-in counter at the Al Ain facility operates daily between 10 am to 10 pm. Check-in charges are Dh35 per adult (passengers above 12 years), Dh25 per child (children aged 12 years and below), and Dh15 per infant (infants aged two years and below).

Ashwani Kumar


