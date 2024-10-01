UAE-Lebanon travel: Air Arabia suspends flights to Beirut 'until further notice'

File photo

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 2:09 PM

Flights between UAE and Lebanon via Air Arabia are indefinitely suspended amidst an escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict, an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“Due to the current situation, flights to Beirut from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi remain suspended — until further notice," the Sharjah-based carrier said.

Other UAE-based airlines have earlier extended their flight cancellations to Beirut. Dubai-based Emirates has no flights to and from the Lebanese capital until October 8; while Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has also suspended trips to Lebanon until October 3.

Passengers transiting through Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a final destination to Beirut will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, the two airlines said.

Moreover, flydubai flights have been cancelled until October 7, Monday.