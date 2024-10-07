UAE-Lebanon flights: Flydubai suspends Beirut flights till October 31

Dubai carrier flydubai on Monday extended its flight suspension to and from Beirut till the end of this month due to the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.

“Due to the ongoing developments, flydubai flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Beirut International Airport (BEY) have been suspended until October 31. We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our flight schedule accordingly,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Passengers with existing bookings will be contacted regarding their rebooking or refund options. Passengers are also advised to contact the flydubai Contact Centre in Dubai at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agent. The safety of our passengers and cabin crew remains our top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules due to the current situation,” said the statement.

Dubai-based Emirates has also suspended flights to/from Beirut till October 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has cancelled its services to and from Beirut until October 11 in response to ongoing regional developments.

Flights affected are EY535 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Beirut (BEY) and EY538 from Beirut to Abu Dhabi. Customers transiting through Abu Dhabi with a final destination of Beirut will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, unless they have made their own onward travel arrangements from Abu Dhabi. Passengers affected should contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), by visiting etihad.com or the mobile app. The Israeli military has been bombarding Lebanon over the past couple of weeks, targeting Hezbollah. Many people in Lebanon have died due to the escalating military situation between Israel and Hezbollah.