UAE jobs: Flydubai to hire 130 pilots, expand fleet with 7 new aircraft

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:24 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:53 PM

Flydubai announced that it will receive seven aircraft before the end of 2024 and is on track to hire more than 130 new pilots by the end of this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said the new aircraft will further support the network's expansion by adding Basel, Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of Flydubai, said, "Today, Flydubai has grown its workforce to more than 5,800 skilled professionals represented by 140 nationalities, more than 1,200 of whom are pilots. We are on track to hire more than 130 new pilots by the end of this year."

Al Ghaith added that the airline employed more than 440 employees this year, a growth of 6% over last year. He stated that there is an ongoing recruitment campaign to add more qualified personnel and talents to the team and support the company's growth.

"From our home in Dubai, Flydubai has built a network of more than 125 destinations across 58 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft," Al Ghaith noted.