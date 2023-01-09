UAE jobs: Etihad Airways to recruit cabin crew throughout January; here's the list of open days

As travel demand surges, the Abu Dhabi-based airline continues to grow and will be hiring candidates across cities

Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 3:43 PM

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, on Monday, said it is continuing its global recruitment campaign to recruit cabin crew.

As travel demand surges, Etihad continues to grow and will be hiring candidates across cities worldwide throughout January.

Etihad has a diverse cabin crew team made up of more than 150 nationalities that currently fly to 64 destinations around the world.

To be based in Abu Dhabi, cabin crew are provided with fully-furnished accommodation, competitive salary, medical insurance, and fantastic travel benefits for them and their friends and family. They will also have discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the vibrant surroundings of the UAE’s capital.

“If you’re interested in a flying career, then there is no better place to start than here. Those who are selected will be able to experience different cultures, visit wonderful destinations, and grow their career within Etihad. We believe our people should have the same sense of care as we offer our customers,” said Dr Nadia Bastaki, chief human resources, organisational development and asset management officer Etihad Airways.

Anyone interested in travelling the world for a living can bring their CV to the open days. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview the next day. Below is the list of open days.

Open days:

— Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Grand Millennium Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CV Drop on January 10 from 9AM to 6PM, Assessment Day January 11.

— Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Raha Beach Hotel - Channel Street. CV Drop on January 16 from 9AM to 6PM, Assessment Day January 17.

— Dublin, Ireland: Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel. CV Drop on January 17 9AM to 6PM. Assessment Day January 18.

— Bratislava, Slovakia: Sheraton Bratislava Hotel. CV Drop on January 24 from 9AM to 6PM. Assessment Day January 25.

— Istanbul, Turkey: Radisson Blu Hotel, Istanbul. CV Drop on January 25 from 9AM to 6PM. Assessment Day January 26.

— Madrid, Spain: Melia Madrid Princesa CV Drop on January 30 from 9AM to 6PM. Assessment Day January 31.

