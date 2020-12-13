UAE-Israel ties: Israeli carrier's first scheduled flight lands in Dubai
The national carrier of Israel will operate up to 14 weekly flights between the two destinations.
Israeli carrier El Al’s first scheduled flight from Tel Aviv landed at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Sunday morning.
The national carrier of Israel will operate up to 14 weekly flights between the two destinations using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and B739 aircraft.
Dubai Airports welcomed El Al’s first scheduled inaugural flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai International (DXB) on the morning of Sunday, December 13. The national carrier of Israel will operate up to 14 weekly flights between the two destinations. pic.twitter.com/iYmFqLnyp9— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 13, 2020
Dubai Airports said in a statement: "The direct flights are expected to boost trade, tourism and hospitality sectors on both sides while promoting cultural ties between the two countries."
Flydubai has been operating flights to Tel Aviv after the inaugural flight last month.
The Dubai-based airline operates two daily flights to Tel Aviv.
UAE and Israeli citizens can visit each other’s country without applying for visa as both countries have agreed on a visa-free travel.
The UAE and Israel formally normalised relations on September 15 by signing the US-brokered Abraham Accords.
