UAE-India travel: Emirates’ Delhi-Dubai flight delayed after bird strike

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi encountered a bird strike on arrival on Saturday, delaying its return journey to the UAE, the airline has confirmed.

An Emirates spokesperson told Khaleej Times that flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on October 17 was struck by a bird as it arrived. The return flight from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs.

The flight is now expected to depart Delhi at 7am local time on October 18 (5.30am UAE time).

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Bird strikes are among the most frequent safety events in aviation, though the vast majority cause little or no damage. The US Federal Aviation Administration logs well over 15,000 wildlife strikes a year, most of them involving birds, while globally the International Civil Aviation Organisation receives several thousand reports annually, a figure widely believed to understate the true total because reporting is voluntary in many countries.

Strikes occur predominantly during take-off, initial climb, approach and landing, when aircraft are below about 3,000 feet and flying through the altitudes where most birds live.

Only a small fraction of incidents, typically fewer than one in five, result in any damage, and fatal accidents are rare. The infamous 2009 US Airways Flight 1549 “Miracle on the Hudson” ditching, caused by a flock of Canada geese striking both engines, remains the best-known exception. Airports worldwide manage the threat through habitat control, radar monitoring, trained falconers and bird-scaring devices, which is why the risk, while constant, is generally well contained.

The Emirates spokesperson said hotel accommodation is being arranged for affected passengers.

“Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised.” the spokesperson said.