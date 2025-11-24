UAE-India flights may face delays as volcanic ash from Ethiopia spreads over Middle East

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a safety advisory to all airlines after volcanic ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi eruption drifted across parts of the Middle East, affecting routes that pass through the Muscat Flight Information Region.

The DGCA said a Volcanic Ash Advisory and an ASHTAM have already been issued by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre and the Airports Authority of India, and asked operators to avoid all affected regions and altitudes.

In its advisory, the DGCA told airlines to review their operational manuals on volcanic ash procedures and brief cockpit and cabin crew accordingly.

Airlines have also been instructed to adjust flight planning and routing based on the latest advisories, monitor NOTAM and meteorological updates, and immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine fluctuations or cabin odour.

The regulator said operators must modify dispatch procedures as required and conduct post-flight inspections for aircraft that fly over ash-affected zones.

Airports have been advised to conduct immediate checks of runways, taxiways and aprons if ash is detected, and suspend operations until contamination is cleared.

DGCA also directed operators to activate internal safety risk assessment processes and maintain round-the-clock monitoring of satellite imagery, VAAC bulletins and ash-movement forecasts.

Flight disruptions have already begun on routes that cross the affected corridor.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines cancelled its Amsterdam-Delhi service (KL 871) and the return Delhi-Amsterdam flight (KL 872) due to the ash cloud.

Indian carriers also issued cautionary updates for passengers travelling through the Middle East.

Following the eruption, volcanic ash activity has been reported over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines issued cautionary notices for passengers flying through the Middle East, though no advisories have been connected to the ash drift toward India.

SpiceJet said: "Due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, volcanic ash activity has been reported across parts of the Arabian Peninsula. This may impact flight operations for aircraft flying through these regions. As safety remains our top priority, our Flight Operations and Safety teams are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring ash cloud movement."

Passengers travelling to/from Dubai (DXB) are advised to keep a check on their flight status," the airline noted, adding that safety teams are coordinating with aviation authorities. Passengers travelling to and from Dubai have been advised to check their flight status.

Akasa Air also said it was monitoring the volcanic activity and assessing potential impacts on nearby regions in accordance with international aviation advisories. "We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being are our utmost priority," the airline said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai also issued a passenger advisory: "A volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has affected airspace over parts of West Asia, which may impact some international routes. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport."

Meanwhile, Air India noted that it is closely monitoring the situation and are in constant communication with their operating crew. "There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time. We will take all necessary steps under our precautionary plans to ensure the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft, which remains our top priority," the airline added. "Our ground teams across the network will continue to support passengers and keep them updated on their flights.

The advisory comes after the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years on Sunday, sending a massive ash plume across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before drifting further east. Authorities are continuing to monitor the cloud's movement.

Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre has also noted that a massive ash cloud from the volcano has begun drifting toward northern India.