UAE-India flights starting from Dh323 in AI Express' payday sale

Travellers between UAE and India can now book flights for as low as Dh323 as Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, has rolled out its monthly 'PayDay Sale', offering special fares across its domestic and international network.

In the Gulf sector, travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage fare) starting from Dh323 (UAE), Omr22.8 (Oman), BhD47 (Bahrain), Qar468 (Qatar), Kwd28 (Kuwait) and Sar286 (Saudi Arabia). Flight bookings at these special fares can be made on the airline's website, mobile app and on all major booking channels till March 1, 2026.

The special fares are valid for domestic and international travel from March 3 to October 8, 2026.

The airline offers zero convenience fees on all bookings made using net banking on both its website and mobile app. Additionally, guests booking Flex fares on the website or mobile app can also avail zero convenience fees.

Flex Fare offers free date changes up to three days prior to departure, a 20kg baggage allowance on domestic flights and 35kg on international flights, as well as a prime seat and lite bite.

Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region.