UAE grants first drone airspace provider certificate to Dubai Air Navigation Services

UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) granted, on Friday, the first drone airspace service provider certificate to Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS).

In March, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority issued the region's first national regulation for accrediting drone air navigation service providers. This certification marks the first practical application of this regulation.

DANS, in collaboration with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and ANRA Technologies, developed an air traffic management platform for drones.

This platform will enable immediate approvals for drone flights, integrate radar and weather data, and weather alerts, enhance conflict detection and avoidance capabilities, and expand into urban air mobility applications in the future.

The certification process involved close coordination between the GCAA and DANS, comprehensive operational readiness assessments, systems verification, and ensuring compliance with international best practices.

This process also reflects an advanced level of interoperability, proactive regulatory capacity, and the maturity of the digital infrastructure within the UAE's aviation system.

The certification and launch of the drone air traffic management platform represent a practical step toward implementing the "U-Space" drone-dedicated airspace system, enabling the creation of safe and efficient air corridors.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA, commended DANS' commitment and technical expertise during the rigorous certification process.

Ibrahim Ahli, CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services, said that this achievement is not limited to air navigation services in Dubai alone, but rather encompasses the entire UAE aviation system.