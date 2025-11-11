UAE flying taxis: Archer to deliver additional aircraft in 2026, ahead of commercial launch

US-based flying taxi operator Archer Aviation will deliver an additional aircraft next year, ahead of the launch of commercial air taxi operations in the UAE, said Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer of Archer Aviation.

Archer – the manufacturers of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) ‘air taxi’ – is set to launch commercial air taxi services in 2026 in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation.

The UAE regulator GCAA said earlier this month that certification for air taxis will be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In July, Archer flew its Midnight in front of the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as part of its tests and trial phase in the UAE to ensure its smooth operations during the heat.

“That was a special moment, because, firstly, it was our first flight test campaign outside the US, and secondly, it was right in the heart of the city. What we've done is we've continued that flight test campaign here in the region, and the goal is to keep doing flights, deliver an additional aircraft here next year,” Goel said during the interview.

He added that flight tests will continue until Archer puts passengers in the aircraft and ultimately certifies the aircraft with the GCAA.

“The other big thing is, with our partner, Abu Dhabi Aviation, we commenced the commercial part of the arrangement. So, Abu Dhabi Aviation has already started making payments in the seven figures of US dollars. Those payments have already been received. The next year, we'll be able to start recognising revenue for the company,” Goel added.

Goel noted that the work with the GCAA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US has also been progressing quite rapidly in terms of certification.

He added that other Middle Eastern nations are taking a leaf out of the UAE’s book, luring flying taxi operators to launch operations in their countries.

“Across the Middle East, there's been a lot of inbound interest about how do we take the work that Archer is doing with the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and bring this to our countries across the region,” Goel told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025 held in the UAE capital on Monday.

The UAE will most likely be the first country in the world to commercially launch flying taxis next year.