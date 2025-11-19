Flydubai signs another aircraft deal, orders 75 Boeing jets worth Dh47.7 billion

Flydubai on Wednesday signed another deal for new aircraft, ordering 75 Boeing 737 MAX for $13 billion (Dh 47.71 billion) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

On Tuesday, it signed a deal with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft, valued at $24 billion (Dh88 billion). It took its two-day orders to 225 aircraft worth $37 billion (Dh135.7 billion).

“Looking ahead, proactive fleet planning is essential to ensuring we are well-placed to meet the rising demand for travel, a demand we are confident will continue to grow. Anticipating future needs is a defining factor in the success of any airline, and today’s announcement reflects our commitment to that principle,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, said.

Sheikh Ahmed signed the agreement with Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, also attended the signing ceremony.