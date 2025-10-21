UAE's flydubai to connect over 120 more destinations as 7 new agreements signed

UAE-based carrier flydubai has recently signed interline agreements with seven airlines, giving the Dubai-based carrier access to more than 120 destinations in Europe, China, and Southeast Asia.

The agreements signed were with Greece’s flagship carrier, Aegean Airlines; Italy’s national carrier, ITA Airways; Myanmar Airways International, as well as Chinese airlines Air China, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines.

Flydubai now has a total number of 40 interline partners, offering passengers access to more than 300 destinations across the combined flydubai and partner networks.

Under interline partnerships, passengers can benefit from a seamless travel experience with single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage.

With Aegean Airlines and ITA Airways, flydubai passengers can connect to more than 30 destinations across Greece, Italy and Europe, including Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Frankfurt, Madrid, Munich, Thessaloniki, Turin and Venice.

Through its interline agreements with the Chinese carriers and Myanmar Airways International, flydubai passengers will also gain access to more than 90 destinations across the Far East and South-East Asia, including Beijing, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai and Yangon.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said on Tuesday: “Since 2009, we have remained committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating free flows of trade and tourism, which is why we are pleased to have added seven new interline partners.

“(Our new) agreements will provide our passengers even more flexibility and choice when planning their travel, offering access to our partners’ route networks across key markets in Asia and Europe. At the same time, more passengers will be able to access Dubai as a leading destination for tourism and business, reaffirming its position as an international aviation hub.”

“We look forward to welcoming on board passengers from beyond our network, where they can discover our exciting destinations and enjoy a comfortable travel experience, whether they choose to fly in Business Class or Economy Class,” he added.