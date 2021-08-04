UAE: Fly to 2 destinations in Europe for as low as Dh179
Flights to begin in September and October.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced two new routes, Tirana in Albania and Sarajevo in Bosnia & Herzegovina, taking its total destinations to 31. The flights to each destination will commence on September 11, and October 3, respectively.
The flight to Tirana will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, while flights to Sarajevo will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. Airfares start as low as Dh179.
“We continue to add a diverse and eclectic mix of destinations to our network to ensure that there is an appealing travel option for all. Tirana and Sarajevo are fascinating destinations, rich in culture and both set amid impressive mountainous backdrops,” said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.
“When we launched at the start of 2021, we committed to a rapid expansion of our network as well as providing viable and ultra-low fare travel for UAE residents and inbound tourists. With 31 routes now on our roster, we continue to deliver on this promise and look forward to welcoming even more travellers on board our aircraft,” he said.
Everyone on board Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights will be tested prior to boarding and approved to travel in line with Abu Dhabi Airport precautionary guidelines.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
UAE: Fly to 2 destinations in Europe for as low...
Flights to begin in September and October. READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee rises to 20.19 versus UAE dirham
Regional currencies have started marginally mixed against the dollar... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Dubai airport expects passenger...
It's a great development from both a social and economic standpoint:... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to resume transit travel; special lounges for ...
Travellers to provide PCR test result taken within 72 hours from the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: GDRFA approval must for exempted residents
The countries include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: 7 new exemptions explained
All we know so far: Covid vaccination requirements, travel procedures ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Dubai to host India-Pakistan match ...
India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced; long...
The announcement was made on Wednesday. READ MORE