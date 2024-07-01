UAE flights: Free 5-star hotel stay for passengers flying to Dubai this summer

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:02 PM

Emirates has announced complimentary 5-star hotel stays for travellers to Dubai this summer. The airline said the offer is valid on tickets purchased from July 1 to 21.

Travellers who purchase first or business class return tickets will enjoy a two-night stay at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. Those booked in premium economy or economy can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay.

“This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for customers travelling between July 4 to September 15,” the airline said.

The offer is available for bookings made via the airline’s website, app, ticketing offices or participating travel agents “made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival.”

Once tickets have been issued, passengers need to email emiratesoffer@emirates.com with passenger details to confirm their stay. If the hotel is not available, the airline will book a room at a hotel with a “comparable star rating.”

According to the terms and conditions listed on the airline’s website, the offer is applicable on twin‑sharing basis (maximum two adults + 1 child up to 12 years).