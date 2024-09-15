Some UAE flights face up to 24-hour delays as typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai

Senior Visa official lauds progressive steps taken by the UAE
As Typhoon Bebinca hit Shanghai, UAE flights have been affected. Several Emirates flights from Dubai and two Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi have been delayed.
In a travel update, Emirates listed the flights that have been impacted by the typhoon, and their expected departure time:
The airline said that affected passengers would be rebooked, and would then receive an updated itinerary.
Emirates said that it regrets the inconvenience caused, and is "monitoring the situation closely"
The airline also advised customers to ensure that contact details are accurate so passengers can receive the latest updates on their flights.
In a travel update, Etihad Airways stated that there will be a possible disruption on the Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route. As of now, EY862 from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai, originally scheduled to depart at 9.45pm on September 15 has been delayed by over 9 hours, and is expected to depart at 7.10am on September 16.
Flight EY867 from Shanghai to Abu Dhabi has been delayed by over 3 hours; originally scheduled to depart at 6.55pm on September 16, the flight will now leave Shanghai at 10.20pm on the same day.
Etihad has said that they are monitoring the situation closely.
