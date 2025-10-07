UAE flights: Air India Express offers 10kg extra baggage for Dh1; limited time deal

Air India Express has rolled out an irresistible festive offer for Indian expatriates across the Gulf, allowing passengers to carry 10 kilograms of extra baggage for just Dh1 on flights to India.

The promotion — aimed at spreading festive cheer among the large Indian diaspora — is available for bookings made until October 31, 2025, for travel up to November 30, 2025. The offer applies to tickets purchased from all Gulf destinations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Passengers can avail of this offer only at the time of booking; it cannot be added after the ticket is issued. The airline said the initiative was designed to make travel more convenient and affordable for thousands of Indians heading home during the festival season.

“With this Dh1 extra baggage offer, Air India Express continues its commitment to deliver value and comfort to our loyal passengers across the Gulf. We understand that festive travel often means carrying gifts and essentials for loved ones, and this offer is our way of making that journey a little lighter on the wallet,” said PP Singh, regional manager – Gulf, Middle East & Africa.

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India and part of the Tata Group, connects cities such as Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dammam, and Doha with more than 20 Indian destinations.

With festive travel expected to peak during Diwali and Onam return journeys, the low-cost carrier’s Dh1 baggage deal is likely to draw strong interest from passengers eager to maximise savings while flying home.