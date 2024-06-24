UAE flights: Etihad launches chatbot feature that gives visa, ticket information to passengers

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 12:46 PM

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has launched an automated online chat feature that guides customers through a series of questions and then lists the visa, ticket and travel documents they need, along with any other requirements.

This new feature is designed to ensure travellers have the latest information on the documents they need before they travel.

To access the system, passengers just have to visit etihad.com and click the ‘Get In Touch’ section of the Help page. They can then choose the 'Travel Guidelines and Transit Information' in the chat’s menu option.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

John Wright, Etihad’s Chief Operations and Guest Officer, said: "We know how important it is for our guests to feel assured that they have the right documents for their journey ahead of travel.

“This online feature is fed automatically by the very latest information supplied by IATA’s Timatic solution, which is the world-leader in providing real-time information on travel document requirements for international air travel, relied on by the travel industry and government authorities worldwide," he added.

According to the carrier, the introduction of the automated feature relieves the need for guests to spend so much time scouring the internet or contacting customer service centres to confirm their travel documentation requirements.

Frederic Leger, IATA’s Senior Vice President Products and Services, said: “Helping guests prepare for their journey is a key element for a smooth travel experience and regulatory compliance.