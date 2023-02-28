UAE flights: Etihad announces temporary suspension of online check-in services for some passengers

HNWIs and expatriates will continue to pour it, thereby cementing its position as a leading real estate destination
Etihad Airways has announced that online check-in for guests travelling from global airports will be temporarily unavailable for 9 days in March.
The carrier said in a tweet that it is switching its systems, and that this means passengers will not be able to check in online, except if they are travelling from Abu Dhabi.
The services will be impacted from March 4 to March 12.
However, travellers can still check in at the airport in person. Check-in will be open four hours before the flight departure time.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline apologised to its customers for inconvenience caused.
