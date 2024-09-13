UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces twice as many trips to Europe from 2025

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 3:12 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 3:16 PM

Etihad Airways has announced increased flight schedules and enhanced timings between Abu Dhabi and several major European cities starting next summer. The airline will introduce a year-round, double-daily flights to key destinations such as Paris, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Barcelona, and Madrid.

Starting from January, flights to Paris will increase to 14 per week. From December 2024, Milan will also see 14 weekly flights, while Manchester will follow the same schedule starting that month.

Rome and Frankfurt will join the 14-flight-per-week list in February 2025, with Munich and Zurich adding the same frequency in May 2025. Barcelona will have 14 weekly flights starting in June 2025, and Madrid will follow in July 2025.

In addition to these routes, seasonal flights to Malaga will increase to five times per week, providing more flexibility for summer travellers.

The updated schedule, now available for booking, offers travellers the convenience of 2pm departures and a wider selection of morning and evening arrival and departure options. This flexibility makes trip planning to and from Europe much easier.

Etihad is also expanding its global network, with more flights to other key destinations aside from Europe. For example, Bali will have daily flights during the summer season, while Sydney’s flights will increase to 10 per week.

Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad Airways, said: “We are delivering on our strategic promise to serve more key destinations twice daily as fast as we can, and our summer schedule underscores our commitment to growth and further supporting tourism in Abu Dhabi. By aligning our schedule to offer 2pm departures from Abu Dhabi, we provide guests with convenient check-out times from their hotels, allowing them to make the most of their stay in our beautiful city."