UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces daily flight to Nairobi

The carrier restores commercial non-stop passenger connections between the UAE and the East African powerhouse

By WAM Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 4:42 PM

Etihad Airways announced the resumption of its flights to East Africa with daily flights to Nairobi set to start on May 1, 2024.

The new route connects Kenya's capital with Etihad's growing global network, and will help foster important cultural and economic ties between the UAE and the East African powerhouse.

The flights will restore commercial non-stop passenger connections between the two cities, and guests from Kenya will be able to connect with Etihad flights to the GCC, the US, Europe, India and South-East Asia.

Etihad will operate daily flights to Nairobi, utilising a modern Airbus A320, featuring both Business and Economy cabins as well as the airline's award-winning service.

"We are thrilled to be re-starting flights to Nairobi. Equally, we will be delighted to welcome guests from Kenya to our extraordinary home as well as offering them access to our growing global network," said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

