Flight discounts: Emirates introduces Jaywan card payments from September 16

Emirates passengers can now use Jaywan cards to book flights from Dubai, with a new agreement signed between the airline and Al Etihad Payments.

Starting September 16, 2026, customers can use their Jaywan card to book flights both online and in retail stores.

All Jaywan cards, including the Jaywan Royal Debit Card, Jaywan Prestige Debit Card and Jaywan Prepaid Card will be accepted by Emirates, providing customers with both security and a seamless checkout experience.

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Discounted tickets

Discounts are available for those who book flights using Jaywan cards. Emirates said that the discounted rates apply across all cabin classes and most fare types, for both one-way and return bookings.

The offer applies to bookings made from September 16, 2026 to August 31, 2027, for travel until February 29, 2028. While customers can get the special fares in Emirates retail stores for now, online options will be made available soon.

Other digital payment methods

The agreement builds on Emirates' wider work to expand digital payments in the UAE. In October 2025, the airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Finance to promote the Dubai Cashless Strategy among international visitors. In July, 2026 it launched Crypto.com Pay, giving eligible UAE residents another way to pay on emirates.com and the Emirates app.