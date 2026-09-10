Emirates recovered 56% of its network a few days after war started, airline official says

In the months preceeding the start of the war, the Dubai-based airline carried around 4.7 million passengers

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 10 Sept 2026, 1:06 PM
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Emirates Airlines managed to recover 56 per cent of its network a mere few days after the start of the US-Iran war at the end of February, the airline's deputy president said.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said that in the months preceeding the start of the war, Emirates carried around 4.7 million passengers.

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He was speaking at the Arabian Travel Market press conference on Thursday.

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