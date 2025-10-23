UAE airlines say flights to Amsterdam not impacted by storm Benjamin

The UAE carriers on Thursday said there was no impact on flights to and from Amsterdam due to the storm.

Dozens of flights were cancelled on Thursday afternoon, including 75 departing flights, from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

“Due to strong winds caused by storm Benjamin, flights will be delayed or cancelled from 18:00 onwards. Are you traveling via Schiphol today? Then take the weather conditions into account and plan your trip carefully,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A spokesperson of Emirates airline confirmed that there was “no disruption” to the Dubai-based carrier’s flights to the European destination.

A spokesperson of Abu Dhabi-based national carrier Etihad Airways said, “Flights are operating as usual until now.”

The UAE’s top carriers operate direct flights to Amsterdam, which is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, known for its unique blend of history, culture, and relaxed atmosphere.

Visitors from the UAE and other Gulf countries are drawn to its picturesque canals, charming narrow houses, and vibrant neighborhoods that can easily be explored by foot, by boat, or by bicycle.

The city offers world-class museums such as the Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, and Anne Frank House, alongside a lively café culture and renowned nightlife.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport advised passengers to check the actual flight information before leaving for the airport or contact the airline for the latest information.