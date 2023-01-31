UAE flights: Airline launches new route to popular Middle East tourist destination

Consumer spending has remained strong throughout the pandemic period despite volatile global macro-economic environment and similar trend is expected to continue this year
Abu Dhabi's first low-cost carrier, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of a new route from Abu Dhabi to Amman, Jordan.
The direct flights will connect the two cities' airports with a frequency of three flights weekly starting 12th March, 2023.
Adel Al Ali, the CEO of Air Arabia said the new route will provide access for business and leisure travellers to explore Jordan's capital city.
Customers can book flights through the airline's website, call centre, or travel agencies.
The rising population is contributing to the launch of new projects and increased supply of residential units in Dubai
Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, according to the WGC report
The free zone is the ideal hub for healthcare manufacturing and distribution
Visitors and fans can experience and interact with the newly-unveiled devices, latest innovations, and gain first-hand experience
The forensic financial research firm released a report that accused the conglomerate of improper use of tax havens and flagged concerns about its debt levels
The Hindenburg effect caused the business tycoon to lose $8.21 billion in the last trading day
Daymond John and Robert Harjavec will share their expertise at SIF's ‘Investor Lounge’, which will bring together a group of government officials, directors and CEOs, providing the attendees with a unique opportunity to network and share knowledge about sustainable business practices and achieving long-term goals