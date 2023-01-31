UAE

UAE flights: Airline launches new route to popular Middle East tourist destination

The carrier will connect the two cities' airports directly with three weekly trips

By WAM

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 8:56 PM

Abu Dhabi's first low-cost carrier, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of a new route from Abu Dhabi to Amman, Jordan.

The direct flights will connect the two cities' airports with a frequency of three flights weekly starting 12th March, 2023.

Adel Al Ali, the CEO of Air Arabia said the new route will provide access for business and leisure travellers to explore Jordan's capital city.

Customers can book flights through the airline's website, call centre, or travel agencies.

